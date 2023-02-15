Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
POLITICS

Rep. Gaetz says no charges for him in sex trafficking case

Feb 15, 2023, 1:33 PM
FILE: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercia...
FILE: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on Online Platforms and Market Power in the Rayburn House office Building, July 29, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo by Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican firebrand known for his strong support of former President Donald Trump, said Wednesday that the Justice Department has ended a sex trafficking case with no charges against him.

The conservative who represents much of the Florida Panhandle issued a statement through his congressional office that the long-running investigation was over. Gaetz had insisted throughout he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

“The Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes,” the statement said.

The department did not immediately response to a request for comment. The development was first reported by CNN.

While he is a relatively junior member of Congress, Gaetz has gained national attention through his frequent cable news appearances in recent years in which he offered an unvarnished defense of Trump. But few Republicans had rushed to support him as the investigation unfolded and shadowed his career, and some treated him like a pariah.

Just last month, Gaetz again ran afoul of his fellow Republicans, when he was among a group of hard-right conservatives who opposed GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the House speakership and who forced McCarthy to a record 15 ballots. At one point, Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican ally of McCarthy, angrily confronted Gaetz on the House floor, telling Gaetz that he would regret his decision. Lawmakers yelled in disbelief as Rogers was held back by a colleague. McCarthy eventually prevailed in the speaker’s race.

DOJ prosecutors recommend against charging Rep. Gaetz in sex-trafficking probe

Federal prosecutors were investigating whether Gaetz and onetime political ally Joel Greenberg paid underage girls and escorts or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to two people familiar with the case who were not authorized to public discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Greenberg, a fellow Republican who served as the tax collector in Florida’s Seminole County, admitted as part of a plea deal with prosecutors that he paid women and an underage girl to have sex with him and other men. The men were not identified in court documents when he pleaded guilty.

Greenberg was sentenced in late 2022 to 11 years in federal prison for a variety of crimes.

Prosecutors had also been investigating whether Gaetz and his associates tried to secure government jobs for some of the women, the people said. Prosecutors were scrutinizing Gaetz’s connections to the medical marijuana sector, including whether his associates sought to influence legislation Gaetz sponsored.

The House ethics committee in April 2021 announced an investigation into Gaetz. The opening of that bipartisan inquiry was one of the first official indications that Gaetz’s party leaders were willing to scrutinize his actions.

___

Anderson reported from St. Petersburg, Florida, and Price from New York. Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Politics

Headquarters for Unified Police Department...
Shelby Lofton

Mayors critical of bill that would dismantle the Unified Police Department

A bill before the legislature to scrap the Unified Police Department is the topic of a tug-of-war between lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
20 hours ago
...
Karah Brackin

Bill to dismantle Unified Police Department gets pushback from both sides

HB374, a proposed bill that would do away with the Unified Police Department, is getting pushback from both sides.
20 hours ago
Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton, left, and Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, speak in favor of HB11, Studen...
Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Legislature approves amended resolution to end Utah’s trigger abortion ban

The Legislature gave final approval to an amended resolution that could make it easier for the state to end the hold on Utah's trigger abortion ban.
2 days ago
UPD vehicle...
Mike Anderson

Bill would dismantle Unified Police Department

The Unified Police Department could soon be on its way out.
2 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to guests at the Republi...
Meg Kinnard

Nikki Haley announces run for president, challenging Trump

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, announced her candidacy for president on Tuesday.
2 days ago
Vice President Mike Pence received the coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 18. (POOL)...
Jill Colvin and Eric Tucker

Pence to fight special counsel subpoena on 2020 election

Former Vice President Mike Pence is planning to fight a subpoena by the special counsel overseeing investigations into President Donald Trump.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Rep. Gaetz says no charges for him in sex trafficking case