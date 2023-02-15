Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ENTERTAINMENT

‘The Little Mermaid’ latest teaser gives us first glimpse of Ursula

Feb 15, 2023, 3:41 PM
'Little Mermaid' live action film...
Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. (Disney)
(Disney)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Melissa McCarthy is finally ready to unfurl her tentacles as Ursula the sea witch.

Disney unveiled a new teaser for the live-action “The Little Mermaid” on Wednesday, and McCarthy’s character can be seen at the very end in villainous-looking makeup as she peers over one of her dark octopus legs.

McCarthy is only heard cackling for a brief moment in the teaser. Though she treated us to a rendition of her vocal skills in a musical Super Bowl ad last week, we’ll have to wait a little longer to hear her sing “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

The “Mermaid” teaser also gives us a deeper glimpse into Ariel’s (Halle Bailey) world, including a brief scene showing other mermaids, most likely her sisters.

One other reveal in the clip is actor Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, who is seen leaning in for a kiss with Bailey’s Ariel in a moment that appears to be from the song “Kiss the Girl.”

The live-action “Little Mermaid” is a re-imagining of Disney’s animated classic of the same name, from 1989.

That film won two Oscars, for best music, original song (for “Under the Sea”) and for best original score.

“The Little Mermaid” swims into theaters on May 26.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

Karl Malone as a radio show host...
Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Karl Malone returns to Utah’s All-Star weekend as a judge for dunk contest

Karl Malone will be back in Utah to help judge the NBA Dunk Contest during All-Star Saturday night.
22 hours ago
...
Madison Swenson

Live entertainment to fill TRAX trains, Gallivan Center over NBA All-Star weekend

Utah Transit Authority TRAX trains will be a party this NBA All-Star weekend.
22 hours ago
Raquell Welch dead at 82...
Sandra Gonzalez and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Raquel Welch, ‘Fantastic Voyage’ star, has died at age 82

Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s in the films "One Million Years B.C." and "Fantastic Voyage," has died, according to a statement provided by her manager, Steve Sauer.
22 hours ago
Post Malone at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend April 16, ...
Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Utah’s own Post Malone to perform ahead of NBA All-Star draft

Post Malone and Jewel are among the artists and celebrities set to perform at Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game.
22 hours ago
Executive Vice President, Theatrical Distribution, of The Walt Disney Studios Dave Hollis speaks on...
Jamie Stengle, Associated Press

Dave Hollis, Disney exec turned self-help author, dies at 47

Dave Hollis, who left his post as a Disney executive to help his wife run a successful lifestyle empire, has died at his home in Texas.
22 hours ago
Loren Walton...
Carole Mikita

‘The Sleeping Beauty’ dancer returns to stage after life-threatening illness

Ballet West is celebrating its latest production “The Sleeping Beauty” and the return of one of its dancers from a life-threatening health crisis.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
‘The Little Mermaid’ latest teaser gives us first glimpse of Ursula