Old Provo City Center demolishment beings

PROVO, Utah — Demolishment of the old Provo City Center began Wednesday, with new city facilities set to replace it.

On Nov. 2018, Provo citizens voted for a $69 million bond to replace the “structurally failing city hall and police station,” along with a new fire station, according to Provo City officials.

The old Provo City Center on 351 W. Center Street was a good candidate for these additions as city operations were moved from the center due to the city’s growth.

“The tearing down of Provo’s old City Center is the final step in moving forward with our visionary redevelopment of downtown Provo,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.

“The redevelopment of the old Provo City Center creates a legacy opportunity for Provo City to double down on our commitment to downtown. The demolition is the first step in clearing the slate so we can start fresh,” added Keith Morey, Provo City Economic Development Director.

According to the media release, the city hall was built in 1972 and will be fully demolished by May 2023.

