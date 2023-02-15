Man’s body found along I-80; investigation underway

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A middle-aged man has been found dead along Interstate 80 in Tooele County.

Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the body was found at mile marker 93, just four miles east of Grantsville.

It was found in the weeds 26 feet off the highway, UHP Lt. Nick Swallow added, after he said a citizen called in saying they had seen something on the side of the road.

Additional details about what may have happened or what condition the body was in were not immediately available.

Roden said they’re processing the scene and opening a death investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released.