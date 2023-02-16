Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL ALL-STAR ACCESS

Lehi woman loses $1,000 in NBA All-Star Game tickets scam

Feb 16, 2023, 6:43 AM
Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game is sold out and has been for a week. If you want tickets, it means buying them from someone who already has them. But how do you know if the tickets you are buying are any good?

Jenny Williams turned to KSL Classifieds in search of two tickets.

“My daughter and son really wanted to go to the NBA All-Star Game,” she said.

She found someone willing to part with two seats for $1,000. Not a great deal, but in line with what some tickets were going for with popular ticket re-sellers.

Buying directly from someone appealed to Williams because it meant avoiding nearly $400 in fees. “The fees are just ridiculous,” she said.

Williams sent the seller the $1,000 through money transfer apps and then – you guessed it. “Yep, never heard from him again, once we had the money,” she said.

“Whenever there’s an event that a lot of people are trying to get to that’s competitive and hard to get tickets for, there’s going to be some scammers out there hoping to get a slice of that pie,” said Britta Clark with the Utah Better Business Bureau. Every year BBB hears many complaints from people who were ripped off trying to buy tickets.

Her advice? “Whenever possible you want to purchase from the venue,” she said. “Many official ticket sales agents do offer secondary options but once those all sell out, you’re pretty much at the mercy of a secondary reseller or broker. And those can sometimes be where you start to get into scammy territory.”

With some tickets for the All-Star Game going for more than $12,000, people trying to avoid those prices or the accompanying fees fall right into a scammer’s web.

Ticket sellers and particularly ticket fees have been an issue in Washington, D.C., in recent weeks.

“I think it’s a nightmare dressed like a daydream,” said Utah Sen. Mike Lee, quoting lyrics last month during hearings held by the Senate Judiciary Committee over Ticketmaster’s botched sale of Taylor Swift tickets. 

And President Joe Biden took aim at ticket fees in his State of the Union speech just last week.

“Americans are tired of being — we’re tired of being played for suckers,” he said.

None of that, of course, helps Williams, who, looking back, recognizes missed warning signs.

“He was just really pushy and making us feel like we had to buy them right away because all these people were looking at the tickets,”

And now, with her $1,000 lining the pockets of a dishonest crook, her kids will not be able to attend the All-Star Game on Sunday.

“I was sick to my stomach,” she said. “Just losing that much money and then knowing we couldn’t afford to buy tickets after losing that much money.”

All tickets to the All-Star Game are digital this year, so if you have somebody trying to sell you a paper ticket, that is a guaranteed scam.

Williams believes that is part of the issue. With digital tickets, there is no face-to-face meeting. You have to trust sellers will send the actual tickets if you send the money.

You can see a list of all scheduled All-Star events here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Top Stories

KSL All-Star Access

Crews working on the Vivint Area stage to get the stadium ready for All-Stars (KSL-TV's Jay Hancock...
Alex Cabrero

Vivint Arena transforms for NBA All-Star event

The Vivint Area gets a massive makeover to prepare for the NBA All-Star event hitting Salt Lake City.
1 day ago
Karl Malone as a radio show host...
Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Karl Malone returns to Utah’s All-Star weekend as a judge for dunk contest

Karl Malone will be back in Utah to help judge the NBA Dunk Contest during All-Star Saturday night.
1 day ago
...
Madison Swenson

Live entertainment to fill TRAX trains, Gallivan Center over NBA All-Star weekend

Utah Transit Authority TRAX trains will be a party this NBA All-Star weekend.
1 day ago
Post Malone at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend April 16, ...
Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Utah’s own Post Malone to perform ahead of NBA All-Star draft

Post Malone and Jewel are among the artists and celebrities set to perform at Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game.
1 day ago
(Chopper 5)...
Aimee Cobabe, KSL NewsRadio

All-Star weekend will go well with enough patience, SLC officials say

Salt Lake City officials are asking for patience in dealing with extra traffic and police during the NBA All-Star weekend.
1 day ago
...
Andrew Adams

Unprecedented air travel anticipated over NBA All-Star, holiday weekend

All-Star weekend isn't just going to be a historic time for Salt Lake City and for local basketball fans. It might also be an unprecedented time for air travel.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Lehi woman loses $1,000 in NBA All-Star Game tickets scam