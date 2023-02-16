Judge orders 14-year-old arrested in Salt Lake killing to remain in detention

SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy last weekend was ordered Wednesday to remain in custody pending his next court hearing.

The young teen, whom KSL is not naming at this time, appeared before a judge via video conference from a Salt Lake County juvenile detention center, where he is being held.

The judge read the probable cause statement that was filed upon the boy’s arrest. He is accused of shooting a 17-year-old Muridthi Hamadi inside an apartment near 1600 W, Ivy Circle (750 North) on Saturday.

Muridthi was shot once in the chest, according to the statement. He was not breathing when police arrived. Muridthi was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Several witnesses identified the 14-year-old as the shooter when officers arrived. The teen was located by police on Monday at an apartment near 300 East and 700 South.

After reading the arrest documents, the judge asked several other state agencies what their recommendations were regarding detention, and all of them — including the boy — agreed that he should remain in custody at this time.

“He has nowhere else to go, frankly,” said deputy Salt Lake County district attorney Adrianna Davis, adding that the boy has a history of being “gone a while.”

The boy ran away from a foster home in 2021 in West Valley City, according to police. He also was listed as missing and “endangered” by South Salt Lake police in 2020.

Others agreed that there isn’t a safe place to put the boy right now and he should remain in detention.

Dani Diaz, with Utah Juvenile Defender Attorneys who was assigned to represent the boy, told the judge the boy “has instructed me not to argue for his release today.”

The teen’s next court hearing will be held on Feb. 22. His detention status will be reviewed at that time and he may also be arraigned if formal charges are filed by then by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.