LOCAL NEWS

4700 South Reconstruction Projects to bring new lanes, curbs, gutters

Feb 15, 2023, 6:46 PM | Updated: 6:59 pm
Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Big changes are happening on 4700 South, and dealing with the frustration that comes with the orange barrels will be worth the wait.

To the average commuter, it may seem like new pavement is the focus of the 4700 South Reconstruction Project in West Valley City, but there’s more to the madness.

“One of the main purposes of this project is to accommodate future travel,” Maridene Alexander form Great Salt Lake Municipal Services District said. “These roadways are just getting busier and busier so this is a much needed project. We are looking into the future, you know, 20 , 30 years from now.”

What does the future of the 4700 South look like? Not only will the current pavement be replaced, but an additional eastbound lane will be added from 4800 West 4000 West resulting in two lanes in each direction.

4700 recronstruction plans

Illustration of 4700 project. (Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services District)

New curbs, gutters, and sidewalks will be added. Bike lanes are also on the way to improve and promote all means of transportation.

“This project is intended to reduce the congestion that’s on this road and improve safety,” Alexander said. “The traffic patterns have been moved, even the lights have moved somewhat so we are really asking for people to pay attention when they’re driving in this area.”

As the work progresses lane closures in each direction will take place through the end of the year.

 

