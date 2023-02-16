Close
POLITICS

Mayors critical of bill that would dismantle the Unified Police Department

Feb 15, 2023, 6:42 PM | Updated: 6:55 pm
Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill before the legislature to scrap the Unified Police Department is the topic of a tug-of-war between lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Rep. Jordan Teuscher R-South Jordan sponsored HB374, a proposal that would dismantle UPD and force communities to create their own police departments or go with the Salt Lake County Sheriff.

“I would like to see UPD stay as it is,” said Magna Mayor Dan Peay. He does not want to see a change in policing. “The officers who are here right now, they know the neighborhoods, they know where the problems are and they keep a pretty close eye on it.”

Peay spoke about his concerns at a committee hearing for HB374 Wednesday and made his opposition clear.

“I think they had their mind made up before we had the meeting,” Peay said. He left worried about the direction it was headed. “I think we’d end up going with West Valley or Salt Lake City,” he said.

If the bill passes, Magna would have about two years to create its own department or contract with another. It’s a solution he doesn’t like for Magna.

“We’re quite a ways away from them. I can see it being a situation where ‘We’ll get there as soon as we can,’” he said.

Kearns Mayor Kelly Bush said she’s already seeing retention and hiring issues within Unified Police as a result of this bill.

“I worry about our public safety because I’m not sure, I can’t expect any officer in the agency right now to not look out for themselves,” she explained.

She said she can’t predict what will happen in two years if UPD is dismantled.

“To put a timeline, a shock clock on that, it just takes away our abilities, especially the townships to really be able to negotiate this,” Bush said.

She said misinformation has spread in the conversations surrounding this legislation. Those who support the bill argue they were paying for UPD services that benefitted other parts of the county.

“We are not subsidized. We pay our own services and we pay a large amount of money for that.” She said.

The bill now moves to the house floor.

If it’s signed into law, communities like Kearns and Magna have until July 2025 to find an alternative.

