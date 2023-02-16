The Gateway preps for snowboarders as The Complex hosts NBA legends

</div> <div class="byline"> <div class="share"> <div class="share-button"> Share <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 512 512"><path fill="#333" d="M503.7 226.2l-176 151.1c-15.38 13.3-39.69 2.545-39.69-18.16V272.1C132.9 274.3 66.06 312.8 111.4 457.8c5.031 16.09-14.41 28.56-28.06 18.62C39.59 444.6 0 383.8 0 322.3c0-152.2 127.4-184.4 288-186.3V56.02c0-20.67 24.28-31.46 39.69-18.16l176 151.1C514.8 199.4 514.8 216.6 503.7 226.2z"/></svg> </div> </div> <a href="https://ksltv.com/author/mrascon/"><img src="https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/750d11420055f381ab83c988721c2f2c?s=96&d=mm&r=g" alt="Matt Rascon's Profile Picture"></a> BY <a href="https://ksltv.com/author/mrascon/" style="font-weight:500;"><span class="author" itemprop="author">MATT RASCON</span></a><br> <span class="date">KSLTV.com</span> </div> <div class="story_body"> <p><em>SALT LAKE CITY</em> — The All-Stars are expected to bring some big names to Salt Lake City, including basketball legends like Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neill. But you can also expect to see some of the biggest names in snowboarding.</p> <p>“There’s just so many things happening starting tomorrow through Sunday,” Josh Nilsen said.</p> <p>Nilsen is with Grit Marketing, a door-to-door sales company based in Lindon. The best will continue to Saturday where they will compete with professional snowboarders. A snowboard dunk contest will follow.

Blocks away from the Gateway, visitors will find more snow and more big names outside The Complex Salt Lake City.

You can find more snow and more big names outside The Complex in Salt Lake City, including Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal. (KSL TV) Downie is the vice president of Live Events for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. She flew in Wednesday for TNT's Road Show set up for an NBA fan experience Thursday that will include Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. Fans can visit the website for more details and registration for the event.

"It's a good time. It's loud. 