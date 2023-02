The Gateway preps for snowboarders as The Complex hosts NBA legends

SALT LAKE CITY — The All-Stars are expected to bring some big names to Salt Lake City, including basketball legends like Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neill. But you can also expect to see some of the biggest names in snowboarding.

“There’s just so many things happening starting tomorrow through Sunday,” Josh Nilsen said.

Nilsen is with Grit Marketing, a door-to-door sales company based in Lindon. But this weekend, he’s the voice of GRIT Rail Jam at the Gateway in Salt Lake City.

“We feel like it really is a great hybrid,” he said. “People are coming to see the NBA, the All-Star everything—which is going to be crazy—and then on top of that just, you know, show people a little bit of winter in Utah.”

The company started Rail Jam last year in Utah County and jumped at the chance to bring it back for NBA All-Star weekend.

Amateur snowboarders will begin flying down the rails and stairs in the middle of the Gateway on Friday. The best will continue to Saturday where they will compete with professional snowboarders. A snowboard dunk contest will follow.

Blocks away from the Gateway, visitors will find more snow and more big names outside The Complex Salt Lake City.

“It’s a pretty big operation to set all of this up,” Rachel Downie said.

Downie is the vice president of Live Events for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. She flew in Wednesday for TNT’s Road Show set up for an NBA fan experience Thursday that will include Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. Fans can visit the website for more details and registration for the event.

“It’s a good time. It’s loud. It’s a lot of fans,” Downie said.