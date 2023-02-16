Grenade threat leads to partial evacuation of SLC hotel

SALT LAKE CITY — A bomb squad was sent to a Salt Lake City hotel Wednesday night after officers found what appeared to be a grenade.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said Adult Probation and Parole agents were performing a house check at the City Creek Inn and Suites when they found the device, which was actually an inert military training device.

Part of the hotel was evacuated while SLCPD’s Hazardous Crisis Unit responded.

“They were able to confirm this device was an inert military training device and once they were able to determine that they were able to get the folks evacuated back into the warm hotel rooms,” SLCPD Sgt. Mark Wain said.

No injuries were reported and police said any additional information about the incident should be reported to AP&P.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jellis9