LOCAL NEWS

M3.2 earthquake rattles parts of northern Utah

Feb 16, 2023, 8:27 AM
(USGS)...
(USGS)
(USGS)
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck the northern part of the state early Thursday morning.

Dozens of Utahns reported feeling the quake, which was reported at 2:07 a.m. The earthquake’s epicenter was located 5 miles west of Brigham City, and it occurred at a depth of 4.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, over a dozen smaller earthquakes have hit the area over the last two weeks, leading up to Thursday’s magnitude 3.2 quake.

U of U Seismograph Stations (USGS)

No injuries or damage were reported Thursday morning.

This was the biggest quake to hit the area since a magnituuude 2.9 quake on Jan. 30. Last month, a series of minor earthquakes was reported in neighboring Cache County.

See the latest earthquakes in the area with the KSL TV earthquake tracker.

