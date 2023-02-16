M3.2 earthquake rattles parts of northern Utah

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck the northern part of the state early Thursday morning.

Dozens of Utahns reported feeling the quake, which was reported at 2:07 a.m. The earthquake’s epicenter was located 5 miles west of Brigham City, and it occurred at a depth of 4.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, over a dozen smaller earthquakes have hit the area over the last two weeks, leading up to Thursday’s magnitude 3.2 quake.

No injuries or damage were reported Thursday morning.

This was the biggest quake to hit the area since a magnituuude 2.9 quake on Jan. 30. Last month, a series of minor earthquakes was reported in neighboring Cache County.

