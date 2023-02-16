LOCAL NEWS
Trader Joe’s to open Draper location, 4th in Utah, in March
Feb 16, 2023, 11:09 AM
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
DRAPER, Utah — Utah’s fourth Trader Joe’s location is set to open next month in Draper.
The fan-favorite chain announced its Draper store will be located at 11479 S. State Street. A grand opening is set for Friday, March 3, at 8 a.m.
Currently, Trader Joe’s fans have to visit stores in Cottonwood Heights, Salt Lake City and Orem.
Back in October, Draper Mayor Troy Walker announced the chain was set to come to his city.
Fans of the grocer can request more locations on the company’s website.
