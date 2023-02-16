Wednesday’s Child: Siblings want family that will keep them together

DRAPER, Utah — At Airborne Trampoline Park in Draper it was only a matter of minutes before siblings Phillippe, Elias, and Lazuli were flipping into foam pits and scaling the trampoline padded walls.

“I like climbing!” Elias said.

The 12-year-old described himself as the athletic one of the trio, something his brother Phillippe doesn’t disagree with.

“I like to play sports, like soccer, basketball, and football,” Elias said.

14-year-old Phillippe describes himself as the protective older brother, you could often find him checking in on 6-year-old Lazuli during their visit to Airborne. While he jokes about his siblings annoying him, it’s obvious he has a soft spot for them.

“(Lazuli) She’s just girly, just really girly,” Phillippe said.

The siblings have lived in foster care for two years, and during that time describe facing several difficulties.

“It’s the moving around and the unknown,” Phillippe said.

“In some placements its being made fun of when I go to school, it’s being made fun of that I’m in foster care,” Elias said.

Phillippe, Elias, and Lazuli have a desire to be adopted together, and worry about what their future may look like if they’re not.

“I just want them (a family) to be willing to take us in for a while or potentially adopt us,” Phillippe said. “Being split up, I don’t want that to happen.”

Phillippe said he’s looking for stability in a family, one that will set limits but not be too strict. Elias says he’s looking for a family that is active and likes to be outdoors. “I want to go camping and catch a fish for the first time,” He said.

Lazuli says she’s looking for a family that will play video games with her. “There is this little robot’s game where these little robots, it’s Astros Playground,” she said.

While the siblings all have different likes and personalities, they have a common goal – to be adopted together.

“(We) want a family that’s nice, caring,” Phillippe said.

To learn more about Phillippe, Elias, and Lazuli please contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.