Utah Jazz gives tickets to woman scammed out of NBA All-Star tickets

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz got one woman a big surprise after she’d been scammed out of $1,000 for her NBA All-Star tickets.

Jenny Williams went to KSL Classifieds in search of two tickets, and found a seller offering two tickets for $1,000.

However, after the money was sent, Williams never heard back from the seller, and never saw those tickets.

Then, on Thursday came the good news. The Utah Jazz heard Williams’ story and is giving her two tickets.

