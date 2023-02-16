Close
LOCAL NEWS

Utah Jazz gives tickets to woman scammed out of NBA All-Star tickets

Feb 16, 2023, 3:47 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm
Basketball hoop at the Vivint Arena with the All-Star 2023 logo behind it. (KSL-TV's Jay Hancock)...
Basketball hoop at the Vivint Arena with the All-Star 2023 logo behind it. (KSL-TV's Jay Hancock)
(KSL-TV's Jay Hancock)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz got one woman a big surprise after she’d been scammed out of $1,000 for her NBA All-Star tickets.

Jenny Williams went to KSL Classifieds in search of two tickets, and found a seller offering two tickets for $1,000.

Lehi woman loses $1,000 in NBA All-Star Game tickets scam

However, after the money was sent, Williams never heard back from the seller, and never saw those tickets.

Then, on Thursday came the good news. The Utah Jazz heard Williams’ story and is giving her two tickets.

...
