Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL ALL-STAR ACCESS

NBA renovates STEM lab, gym at elementary school in South Salt Lake

Feb 16, 2023, 5:29 PM
NBA invests in Lincoln Elementary...
Students, faculty, and NBA representatives celebrate a renovated gym and STEM lab at Lincoln Elementary School. (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Over the next few days, the NBA will put on an amazing show in Salt Lake City.

The league is also making lasting investments in some of Utah’s youth as Lincoln Elementary School in South Salt Lake received some NBA upgrades for education and play.

When Principal Milton Collins first heard what the NBA had planned for his school, he couldn’t believe it.  “At first, I thought they were making a mistake. Lincoln? Little Lincoln Elementary school? In the Granite School District. Are you sure?“ he said.

Jason Collins, a retired player, and current NBA Cares Ambassador, said the All-Star game is more than just a game.

“It’s about giving back so that when the game, the All-Star Game goes away, we leave something behind for the entire Utah community,” the former player said.

Students gathered in the Lincoln Elementary gym Thursday morning as Utah Jazz players, past and present, joined NBA leaders to dedicate a new NBA Cares Learn and Play Center.  

“I’m excited for the new stem lab and our new gym so we can do a lot of fun things,” Sayed Miri, a fifth grader at the school said.

NBA Cares unveiled a newly renovated STEM education lab with new technology to stretch the limits of learning.  The gymnasium also got facelift including new basketball hoops, better lighting, and an updated floor.

Utah Jazz Guard Collin Sexton urged the students to believe in themselves and pursue their greatest dreams. (KSL TV) A renovated STEM education lab with new technology to stretch the limits of learning was part of the NBA’s investment in the Utah community. (KSL TV) A renovated STEM education lab with new technology to stretch the limits of learning was part of the NBA’s investment in the Utah community. (KSL TV)

Sayed addressed the crowd and talked about his school and his experience.  He was born in Afghanistan and fled with his family three years ago.  He said the upgrades make the students feel special. “It means a lot to me,” he said. “It’s really cool and it’s good. I’m happy to have it.”

There is a lot of diversity in the student body at Lincoln Elementary. Twenty-three different languages are spoken there.

The principal said that this investment will go a long way for the students.  “For any new student coming in, to walk into this gym, and to walk into the Stem lab, you’re going to feel like you’re in outer space somewhere because of the upgrades. It’s just so amazing,” Collins said. 

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton urged the students to believe in themselves and pursue their greatest dreams. “I remember being that kid with dreams and aspirations, and how people along the line told me I wouldn’t be able to amount to those dreams. Just being able to be here today and showing that if I did it, I know you can do it,” he said. “They are going to see that we were here, and they’re going to be able to have fun here,” Collins said. “They’re going to be able to have dances and competitions on this beautiful new floor and compete with that new technology in the stem lab.”

Each time students at Lincoln Elementary use the new facilities, they can remember this day and that encouragement. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSL All-Star Access

...
Andrew Adams

Utah Custom Sneaker Artist puts his talents on All-Star weekend stage

Jonathon Millar has built a reputation, athletic shoe by athletic shoe, transforming them into custom sneaker works of art.
18 hours ago
Basketball hoop at the Vivint Arena with the All-Star 2023 logo behind it. (KSL-TV's Jay Hancock)...
Eliza Pace

Utah Jazz gives tickets to woman scammed out of NBA All-Star tickets

The Utah Jazz surprised one woman with tickets after she'd been scammed out of $1,000 for her NBA All-Star tickets. 
18 hours ago
a basketball court is highlighted where people stand on it with surrounding images emulating a bask...
Tamara Vaifanua

Sneak peek inside the All-Star NBA member experience at Vivint Arena

Be prepared to be wowed when you step inside the NBA Member Entrance right outside Vivint Arena, located at the northeast entrance at the corner of South Temple and John Stockton Drive.
18 hours ago
...
Matt Gephardt

Lehi woman loses $1,000 in NBA All-Star Game tickets scam

Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game is sold out, but how do you know if the resell tickets you are buying are any good?
18 hours ago
Crews working on the Vivint Area stage to get the stadium ready for All-Stars (KSL-TV's Jay Hancock...
Alex Cabrero

Vivint Arena transforms for NBA All-Star event

The Vivint Area gets a massive makeover to prepare for the NBA All-Star event hitting Salt Lake City.
2 days ago
Karl Malone as a radio show host...
Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Karl Malone returns to Utah’s All-Star weekend as a judge for dunk contest

Karl Malone will be back in Utah to help judge the NBA Dunk Contest during All-Star Saturday night.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
NBA renovates STEM lab, gym at elementary school in South Salt Lake