Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL ALL-STAR ACCESS

Buying fake NBA All-Star merch online poses identity theft risk

Feb 17, 2023, 8:39 AM
Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Something else besides NBA All-Stars and their fans has come to town this week — counterfeit merch. Often the talk about counterfeit goods centers around poor-quality gear made of questionable materials that easily shrink, fade or fall apart. But not all the dangers are always obvious — especially if you are shopping online.

“There is a massive amount of counterfeit, fake merchandise out there,” said cybersecurity expert Earl Foote of Nexus IT Consultants. He warned not all the fake All-Star jerseys, T-shirts, hats and other merchandise is getting sold on the street or at flea markets. The bad guys have also set up fake websites, using legit product photos and not just to sell you shoddy rip-offs.

“Many of those websites are set up to steal your credit card information, to steal your PII, or your personally identifiable information,” Foote said.

Do not just watch out for fake websites. Foote said shoppers should be skeptical of ads touting NBA All-Star gear that pops up on their social media.

“Anybody can buy an ad from Facebook, from Google from, you know, wherever it is, if they’re willing to pay the money,” he explained. “They have the links in those ads, malware planted in them so all you have to do is click on the ad and malware will download to your device. It provides a backdoor to hackers. Not only can they steal your data and your money, but they can plant malware, ransomware on your computer and completely encrypt it.”

Foote said to check the website before you buy anything.

“Look for pretty poor design, misaligned graphics. The copy might be poor,” he said. “Look at the URL, which is the website address. Does it make sense, or is it random? Is it weird? Is it U.S. based, or is the website somewhere else?”

Scammers also fool people with an ever-so-slight change in that web address, such as adding an extra letter.

Vivint Arena transforms for NBA All-Star event

“If you see some ad that takes you to NBAA.com (instead of NBA.com) and you don’t notice it, you’re going to get duped,” Foote warned.

Also, a site’s address needs to start with HTTPS: S meaning secured and encrypted.

“If you see anything out there that’s just HTTP, no matter whether it’s related to the NBA All-Star weekend or not, I would never give my information or credit card information to a website that is not secure with that S,” Foote cautioned.

But your best bet in avoiding cheap All-Star knockoffs and real identity theft is to cough up some more dough and buy from the real sellers.

“Go to the NBA Store, right? Go directly to the source. Don’t go to random websites,” Foote said. “Go to retailers that you know are authorized to sell NBA merch or memorabilia.”

Online purchase scams continued to be the most reported scam type to BBB Scam Tracker in 2022, making up nearly a third of all scams reported and over 70% of those involving loss of money.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Top Stories

KSL All-Star Access

Follow @KSL5TV...
KSL TV

PHOTO GALLERY: NBA All-Star weekend lights up Salt Lake City

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is bringing fun, entertainment and hype to Salt Lake City this weekend.
12 hours ago
Empire Body Waxing owner Jenna White reacts after winning first place during the NBA Foundation Pit...
Cassidy Wixom

Utah entrepreneur wins $50,000 at NBA All-Star Weekend pitch competition

A female entrepreneur from Salt Lake City went home Thursday with $50,000 after winning the first-ever NBA Foundation Pitch Competition as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.
12 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Ashley Moser

1993 All-Star tickets among hundreds of Jazz posters, memorabilia in South Jordan home

Longtime Jazz fans Shauna and Chad Lewis have decked out their garage with 40 years' worth of team memorabilia.
12 hours ago
The official game bal for the NBA's All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 19, 2023. (Larry D....
Matt Gephardt

Utah Jazz gift woman tickets after she was scammed out of All-Star tickets

A Utah woman who was ripped off trying to buy tickets for her kids to the All-Star game will be going after all.
1 day ago
Jeffery Turner looking for celebrities...
Shelby Lofton

Utahn’s creative plan to meet celebrities arriving for All-Star Game

Salt Lake International was already busy Thursday as thousands of people made their way into Salt Lake City for the NBA All-Star Weekend.
1 day ago
NBA invests in Lincoln Elementary...
Jed Boal

NBA renovates STEM lab, gym at elementary school in South Salt Lake

Over the next few days, the NBA will put on an amazing show in Salt Lake City.  The league is also making lasting investments in some of Utah’s youth as Lincoln Elementary School in South Salt Lake received some NBA upgrades for education and play.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Buying fake NBA All-Star merch online poses identity theft risk