Utah Jazz gift woman tickets after she was scammed out of All-Star tickets

SALT LAKE CITY — A happy update to a frustrating story. A Utah woman who was ripped off trying to buy tickets for her kids to the All-Star game will be going after all.

Wednesday on KSL News at 10PM, a Get Gephardt Investigation looked into how Jenny Williams was duped into sending $1000 to a scammer who was advertising tickets for sale online. That money gone, she could no longer afford seats.

Utah Jazz executives saw that report and decided to step up.

Utah Jazz Chief Commercial Officer Chris Barney called Get Gephardt Thursday saying that he and Jazz President, Jim Olson, saw that report and wanted to give Williams’ kids seats to the game.

According to Williams, they transferred her two lower bowl seats for the game as well as all other activities happening at the arena throughout the weekend.

Williams calls the gesture, “amazing,” and says her kids are elated, “more than you can imagine.”