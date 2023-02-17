Close
CRIME

Utah woman, man arrested for taking non-custodial children across state lines

Feb 17, 2023, 11:44 AM | Updated: 11:54 am
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A Utah woman was arrested after police say she took her three children across state lines after losing custody of them.

According to a press release from the Cedar City Police Department, a judge granted the father of the three children immediate temporary custody on Friday, Feb. 10. Previously, the children were in the custody of their mother, Alexis Price.

“The court order was issued in part because of concern for the stability of Price and out of concern for the safety of the children,” the release stated.

After the order was made, the children’s father contacted police, who began their search for Price and the children.

According to the release, officers received information that Price had left her home in Richfield, Utah, and was heading to Montana with her three children, in addition to a fourth child “that was not in common with the reporting party.”

With the help of authorities in Montana, Price and the four children were found. She was then taken into custody for investigation of four counts of custodial interference across state lines, a third-degree felony.

Price’s boyfriend, Walker Bettfreund, was also arrested for investigation of the same charges, as well as obstruction of justice.

“He reportedly assisted Price with moving the children from Utah to Montana,” the release stated.

