KSLTV.com
LOCAL NEWS

Wives Assoc. and SLC junior league to deliver 1,200 meals this weekend

Feb 17, 2023, 12:24 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm
Karah Brackin's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Over NBA All-Star Weekend, a lot of eyes are on the events and the big game. It is also an opportunity organizations are using to come together and serve others in the local community.

On Friday, dozens of volunteers from the Junior League of Salt Lake City, #HashtagLunchbag, and the National Basketball Wives Association, packed lunch bags that will go to six local Salt Lake Organizations.

“It’s really exciting. It’s something a lot of us have never experienced before,” Whitney Fenech, President of the Junior League of Salt Lake City said.

As the first in a long time since the NBA All-Star Games have been hosted in Salt Lake City, the big weekend is opening doors of opportunity to serve others.

“We have a station where we are putting together sandwiches and then building a lunch bag with cookies and chips,” Fenech said.

The organizations coming together put together over 1,200 meals to deliver to six organizations across Salt Lake, including many which focus on families and lifting women facing hardships in this season of life.

Sabrina Galloway, President of the National Basketball Wives Association, said this is her first trip spending time in Salt Lake. The mission, though, is still the same.

“One of our core missions is to give back where we are… It’s a great kickoff to such an exciting weekend. There’s gonna be so many NBA families here, so many NBA activations, so to have some great partners and spread some love is a nice way to start the weekend,” Galloway said.

