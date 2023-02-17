Spanish Fork man in custody after assaulting mother, barricading himself inside home

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 42-year-old man was taken into custody Friday following an hours-long police and SWAT incident in Spanish Fork.

According to a press release from the Spanish Fork Police Department, the incident began Thursday when officers were contacted by Wasatch Mental Health to help with taking someone into custody on a mental health court order.

Police said when officers arrived at the residence near 300 North and 200 East, the suspect — identified as a 42-year-old man — would not cooperate or talk to officers or mental health workers.

They eventually left the area, but were called back later that evening after police say he assaulted his mother, who resides with him at the home, and caused extensive damage to the residence.

“The mother was able to get out of the home and went to stay with family,” the release stated.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the 42-year-old again, but he would not comply. He then barricaded himself inside the home.

“The decision was made to let the subject calm down and attempt contact in the morning,” the release stated.

The next morning, police attempted contact again with the suspect, but were unsuccessful. A search warrant was then obtained.

Police said the Utah County Metro SWAT responded to the scene and tried to negotiate with the suspect for a couple of hours. But again, he would not comply, so they made entry into the home.

The man was found barricaded in a room in the basement of the home and taken into custody.

“The subject is being evaluated at a local hospital and will be booked into the Utah County Jail on several felony charges,” the release stated.

Police said following his release from jail, he will be transported to a mental health facility for evaluation.

The man’s name has not been released.