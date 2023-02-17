K-9 Riko, two other officers awarded Medal of Valor by Hurricane police

HURRICANE, Utah — Two officers with the Hurricane Police Department, as well as a K-9 officer, were awarded the Medal of Valor Thursday night for their efforts after being confronted by a knife-wielding man in late Dec. 2022.

“The Medal of Valor is the Hurricane Police Department’s highest honor and is awarded to officers who distinguish themselves by conspicuous bravery or heroism above and beyond the normal demands of police service. To be awarded the Medal of Valor, an officer would have performed an act displaying extreme courage while consciously facing imminent peril,” read a Facebook post from the Hurricane Police Department.

Officers Eric Demille and Jordan Bogenhagen, as well as K-9 Riko, were called out to a home in the area of 2300 West and 250 North in Hurricane the night of Dec. 26.

According to the post, a man had entered the residence without being invited in and was acting strange. At the time, another adult and two young children were already inside.

“After officers entered the home, the suspect quickly made advances towards the officers, pulling out a large 6″ knife,” the post stated.

The man was commanded to stop what he was doing, but he did not comply. K-9 Officer Riko was then deployed.

During the encounter, which was 10 feet away from where the officers were standing, K-9 Riko was stabbed several times.

“The suspect continued towards officers, and officers utilized deadly force to stop the assault,” the post stated.

The suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Hurricane resident Jose Palacios Pascacio, died on scene.

Due to the severity of his injuries, K-9 Riko was transported to Las Vegas, and later St. George, for medical care.