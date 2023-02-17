Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

K-9 Riko, two other officers awarded Medal of Valor by Hurricane police

Feb 17, 2023, 1:31 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm
(Hurricane Police Department/Facebook)...
(Hurricane Police Department/Facebook)
(Hurricane Police Department/Facebook)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

HURRICANE, Utah — Two officers with the Hurricane Police Department, as well as a K-9 officer, were awarded the Medal of Valor Thursday night for their efforts after being confronted by a knife-wielding man in late Dec. 2022.

“The Medal of Valor is the Hurricane Police Department’s highest honor and is awarded to officers who distinguish themselves by conspicuous bravery or heroism above and beyond the normal demands of police service. To be awarded the Medal of Valor, an officer would have performed an act displaying extreme courage while consciously facing imminent peril,” read a Facebook post from the Hurricane Police Department.

(Hurricane Police Department/Facebook) (Hurricane Police Department/Facebook) (Hurricane Police Department/Facebook) (Hurricane Police Department/Facebook) (Hurricane Police Department/Facebook)

Officers Eric Demille and Jordan Bogenhagen, as well as K-9 Riko, were called out to a home in the area of 2300 West and 250 North in Hurricane the night of Dec. 26.

According to the post, a man had entered the residence without being invited in and was acting strange. At the time, another adult and two young children were already inside.

“After officers entered the home, the suspect quickly made advances towards the officers, pulling out a large 6″ knife,” the post stated.

Hurricane police: Man fatally shot, K-9 stabbed after pursuit, crash

The man was commanded to stop what he was doing, but he did not comply. K-9 Officer Riko was then deployed.

During the encounter, which was 10 feet away from where the officers were standing, K-9 Riko was stabbed several times.

“The suspect continued towards officers, and officers utilized deadly force to stop the assault,” the post stated.

The suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Hurricane resident Jose Palacios Pascacio, died on scene.

Due to the severity of his injuries, K-9 Riko was transported to Las Vegas, and later St. George, for medical care.

Hurricane K-9 nearing full return to work, handler grateful for ‘incredible’ support

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Spanish Fork Police, Fire & EMS/Facebook)...
Madison Swenson

Spanish Fork man in custody after assaulting mother, barricading himself inside home

A 42-year-old man was taken into custody Friday following an hours-long police and SWAT incident in Spanish Fork.
17 hours ago
Hunter High School will test pilot a weapons detection system for the Granite School District. (Hun...
Mark Jones, KSL Newsradio

Granite School District to pilot a weapons detection system

The Granite School District plans to test out a weapons detection system at Hunter High School.
17 hours ago
Vivint All-Star game...
Matt Rascon

KSL+: The NBA All-Star Game is back in Utah

It’s been 30 years, but the NBA All-Star Game is finally back in Salt Lake City.
17 hours ago
...
Pat Reavy

Southern Utah inmates overdose on fentanyl smuggled into jail

Two inmates in the Iron County Jail in Cedar City recently overdosed on fentanyl after fentanyl was smuggled into the facility, according to police.
17 hours ago
In this aerial view, low water levels are visible at Lake Powell on June 24, 2021 in Lake Powell, U...
Eliza Pace

Lake Powell drops to lowest level since initial filling

Utah's iconic boating haven, Lake Powell, dropped to the lowest water level since its initial filling in the 1960s.
17 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Karah Brackin

Wives Assoc. and SLC junior league to deliver 1,200 meals this weekend

PACKED WITH LOVE: 1,200 meals will go to 6 local organizations across #SaltLakeCity. 💕
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
K-9 Riko, two other officers awarded Medal of Valor by Hurricane police