Lake Powell drops to lowest level since initial filling

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s iconic boating haven, Lake Powell, dropped to the lowest water level since its initial filling in the 1960s.

According to Becki Bryant, the Public Information Officer for the Bureau of Reclamation, the current water level is 3,521 feet.

The previous lowest level recorded was on April 22, 2022 at 3,522.24 feet.

As temperatures increases and the state continues to experience extreme drought that level may continue to drop until spring runoff begins.

The drop has increased concerns about the hydropower source that millions rely on for electricity. If the lake drops below 3,490 feet, Glen Canyon Dam will be unable to generate the power and supply electricity.

At that point, cities and other utilities companies would be forced to seek other more expensive options.

Major drought has also impacted the Great Salt Lake, bringing it to record breaking low levels, and threatening an important ecosystem in Utah.

The legislature has focused on a number of water bills in the 2023 session.