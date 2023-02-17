Close
CRIME

6 shot dead in small Mississippi town, suspect in custody

Feb 17, 2023, 1:43 PM | Updated: 3:12 pm
ARKABUTLA, Miss. (AP) — Six people were fatally shot Friday in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities said they had taken a suspect into custody.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County, to The Associated Press.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ office said he had been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect was in custody.

“At this time, we believe he acted alone,” Reeves said in a statement. “His motive is not yet known.”

Tate County sheriffs dispatcher Shannon Brewer also confirmed that a suspect, who was not identified, was in custody. Brewer said further information would have to come from Sheriff Brad Lance, who could not immediately be reached by phone and did not immediately respond to an email message.

An elementary school and a high school in nearby Coldwater both went on lockdown while the suspect was being sought, according to the Coldwater Elementary School Facebook page. A short time later, a second post on the page said the lockdown had been lifted and “all students and staff are safe.”

Arkabutla resident April Wade, who grew up in Coldwater, said both are small communities where most people know each other, “but if you don’t, you know somebody who knows somebody.”

Speaking from a local tire store in the afternoon, Wade said she and her husband were aware of the shootings but had not heard the names of the suspect or victims.

“I think it’s crazy,” Wade said. “You do not expect something like that to happen so close to home.”

The shootings are the first mass killing in the U.S. since Jan. 23, which saw the last of six in a three-week period, according to an Associated Press/USA Today database. It defines a mass killing as four or more people dead, not including the perpetrator.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents were providing assistance to the sheriff’s department and state investigators.

Arkabutla lies about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee, and is home to 285 residents according to the 2020 Census. Nearby Arkabutla Lake is a popular fishing and recreational destination.

