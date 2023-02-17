Close
ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Shah of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City begins prison sentence

Feb 17, 2023, 4:27 PM
Jennifer Shah arrives to federal court in New York, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Federal prosecutors are s...
Jennifer Shah arrives to federal court in New York, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Federal prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for the member of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" who they say lived lavishly after defrauding thousands of people nationwide in a telemarketing scam, many of them elderly. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

Jennifer Shah, star of the show “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” arrived to begin her 6 1/2 year prison sentence in Texas.

According to NBC,  the star surrendered at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, approximately 100 miles northwest of downtown Houston.

Shah was convicted of running a telemarketing scheme that targeted vulnerable, elderly victims, pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud.

The facility she will be staying in is considered a “minimum-security” prison that does not have cells, fencing, or barbed wires.

The day to day for inmates at a prison camp is structured around work and programs so when Shah is not working, she’ll be allowed to have visitors, watch TV, play sports, create art, and attend religious services.

“Jen Shah’s resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding,” the reality TV star’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement.

“She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community.”

A federal judge in New York City last month ordered Shah to serve 78 months.

