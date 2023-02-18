NBPA Foundation donates to Utah mental health non-profits

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — While the NBA All-Stars are in town, they are doing some good. The National Basketball Players Association Foundation donated $15,000 to organizations that are making a difference in mental wellness.

The NBPA donated $15,000 to Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance. Ten thousand of it is going to Jewish Family Services of Utah.



Executive Director Ellen Silver said they help people get mental health services that may not be able to afford it — including those that may not have insurance, those underinsured, or people that have high co-pays.

“Ninety percent of our clients pay below $25,” Silver said. “We don’t want to add stress to their lives with the fee that they are paying for services.”

Silver said they’re able to offer services like this thanks to donations like the one from the NBPA.

“This money will go far, and allows us to offer that sliding fee scale,” she said.

Joel Zarrow, CEO and president of the Park City Community Foundation, said $5,000 was donated to the Solomon Fund, which helps provide Latinx youth that need it with outdoor recreation and sports opportunities.

“When you think about the skiing, after school sports, it takes money, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to engage people who wouldn’t ordinarily,” Zarrow said.

Zarrow and Silver said they can’t thank the NBPA enough for their donation because it will really make a big difference.

“I really appreciate their leadership, stepping up and destigmatizing mental illness,” Zarrow said.

“They are promoting mental health and how important mental wellness is. And reducing stigma, along with giving the funds, it’s dual greatness,” Silver said.

Jewish Family Services offers mental health resources to anyone that needs it. To find out more, visit their website.

For more information on the Solomon Fund, visit here.