Performers on TRAX blue line add to All-Star weekend excitement

SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA All-Star scene extends beyond a handful of locations in Salt Lake City this weekend. For the first time the Utah Transit Authority is allowing performers on board to entertain riders going to and from events.

“We thought, no better weekend than All-Star weekend to show the world what Salt Lake has to offer in terms of talent for local artists,” Bahaa Chmait said.

Chmait is the founder of JOYMOB Events. This weekend they partnered with Downtown Alliance and UTA to bring entertainers to the TRAX blue line between Gallivan Plaza and Planetarium stations.

“This city has shown me a lot of love through my photography and video, through my music,” said Miguel Mendoza said.

“I owe the city so much. So anyway I can pay it back, I’m super down,” he said.

Got the chance to chat with Miguel Mendoza (@MigPxl) today. He’s one of many performers who will be on @RideUTA this #NBAAllStar weekend. They’re entertaining riders going to & from Gallivan Plaza and Planetarium stations. Working on this story for @KSL5TV at 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/qR3MbSxwo2 — Matt Rascon (@MattRasconNews) February 17, 2023

UTA made it so much easier to enjoy the musicians by offering free fares during All-Star weekend.

Mendoza jumped at the chance to be one of many performers who will take shifts beginning 6 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, bringing a combined 48 hours of entertainment from musicians, magicians, and comedians.

“For me, it’s not only an honor to be repping Utah for the All-Star weekend but also like being a part of NBA history, at least a little bit,” Mendoza said. “Because growing up in the Philippines there’s a huge basketball culture.”

At the Gallivan Plaza, JOYMOB is also helping to provide a fire show and a flash mob, as DJs and musicians hit the stage from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

“Simply put, JOYMOB is just here to spread joy,” Chmait said.