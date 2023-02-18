‘Grazing’ storm offers snow, clearer air in northern Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — A “grazing” storm isn’t expected to produce a lot of snow in Utah this weekend but it likely will “help mix out valley inversions,” the National Weather Service reports.

Snow will be moving into northern Utah tonight. It will be moving through quickly, but rates will be moderate with cold temperatures so expect most of this snow to stick to all surfaces. Generally 1-2" across most northern Utah valleys, tapering off early morning. #utwx pic.twitter.com/qnZIjUalq4 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 18, 2023

The storm system is expected to pass through parts of the Wasatch Front and northern Utah late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, said KSL meteorologist Kristin Van Dyke. She said the storm will primarily impact areas north of the state.

“There’s a chance we’ll see a little dusting of snow for the Wasatch Front,” she said.

The weather service projects the storm will likely produce less than an inch of snow in the Salt Lake City, Provo and Tooele areas, while delivering 1 to 2 inches in Ogden and Park City, and 2 to 3 inches in the Logan area. Utah is expected to avoid the winter storm warnings and wintry weather advisories currently issued for parts of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

The system also provides a 70% chance that it will clear out some of the northern Utah valley inversions, “bringing improved air quality,” the weather service adds. Van Dyke points out that the Cache Valley is where most of the poorer air quality has been within Utah Friday.

The Utah Division of Air Quality currently lists the Wasatch Front and northern Utah as having moderate air quality conditions through Sunday.

Some additional snow could fall in Utah’s mountains on Monday, Van Dyke said. However, the heavier stuff is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as a northwest flow pushes a big storm toward Utah. A preliminary weather service model shows that valleys may receive several inches, while the mountains may receive multiple feet of snow by Thursday morning — depending on when rain transitions over to snow.

“(There) is some very unsettled weather coming next week,” she said.