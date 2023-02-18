ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into semitruck in Tooele County
Feb 18, 2023, 3:03 PM | Updated: 7:28 pm
TOOELE, Utah — A wrong-way driver died after crashing into a semitruck about 15 miles east of Wendover at 3 a.m. Saturday.
Utah Highway Patrol got reports of a wrong-way driver headed east on a westbound lane of I-80 in Tooele County.
Troopers said the passenger vehicle struck a semitruck pulling a trailer and the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was killed.
The semitruck driver was treated for minor injuries and there were no other occupants in either vehicle. Utah Highway Patrol said a second passenger vehicle sustained damage after hitting debris that in the road.
Police suspect the wrong-way driver was impaired, but the cause of the crash is being investigated, according to the Department of Public Safety.
