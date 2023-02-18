Close
Markkanen, Clarkson confident in All-Star Saturday night events

Feb 18, 2023, 3:49 PM
Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz reacts to a basket against the Houston Rockets during the firs...
Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz reacts to a basket against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on January 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas.  (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson expressed optimism about winning the Three-Point Shooting Contest and the Skills Challenge at All-Star Saturday night.

Both players spoke about their respective competitions at the Jon M. Huntsman Center as a part of All-Star media day.

Click Here For a Full Rundown Of All-Star Weekend Events

Clarkson will be competing with Jazz teammates Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler in the Skills Challenge to kick off Saturday’s events.

“I know my boys want to win, Collin and Walker, so we’ll figure it out,” Clarkson said. “I bet you we’re going to win.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Sexton is expected to compete Saturday night with Clarkson and Kessler despite injuring his hamstring against Memphis in the Jazz final game before All-Star weekend.

Both Clarkson and Sexton took part in the Jr. NBA Day on Saturday with local elementary students, while Kessler competed in the Rising Stars Challenge.

The Jazz trio will compete against a team made up of the three Antetokounmpo brothers, and another featuring only rookies.

Markkanen Excited For Three-Point Contest

Markkanen will take part in the Three-Point Contest following the Skills Challenge on Saturday in what should be a competitive field.

Despite facing off against some of the league’s top shooters, Markkanen expressed confidence in his ability.

“I’m going out there to win, I’ve been putting some work in,” Markkanen said. “I am going to go out there to have fun and obviously try to win it, but we’ll see what happens.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The Jazz forward has the advantage of shooting in an arena he’s familiar with, and where he’s knocked down a stellar 45 percent of his three-point attempts this season.

Markkanen will also be featured as a starter in Sunday night’s All-Star game representing the Jazz.

NBA All-Star Weekend Broadcast Schedule

Saturday Night

6 p.m. MT: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on TNT

  • KIA Skills Challenge
  • Starry 3-Point Contest
  • AT&T Slam Dunk Contest 

Location: Vivint Arena

Sunday Night

5:30 p.m. MT: All-Star Draft Presented by Jordan Brand on TNT

6:30 p.m. MT: 72nd NBA All-Star Game on TNT

Location: Vivint Arena

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Markkanen, Clarkson confident in All-Star Saturday night events