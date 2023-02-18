KSL ALL-STAR ACCESS
Markkanen, Clarkson confident in All-Star Saturday night events
SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson expressed optimism about winning the Three-Point Shooting Contest and the Skills Challenge at All-Star Saturday night.
Both players spoke about their respective competitions at the Jon M. Huntsman Center as a part of All-Star media day.
Click Here For a Full Rundown Of All-Star Weekend Events
Clarkson will be competing with Jazz teammates Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler in the Skills Challenge to kick off Saturday’s events.
“I know my boys want to win, Collin and Walker, so we’ll figure it out,” Clarkson said. “I bet you we’re going to win.”
View this post on Instagram
Sexton is expected to compete Saturday night with Clarkson and Kessler despite injuring his hamstring against Memphis in the Jazz final game before All-Star weekend.
Both Clarkson and Sexton took part in the Jr. NBA Day on Saturday with local elementary students, while Kessler competed in the Rising Stars Challenge.
The Jazz trio will compete against a team made up of the three Antetokounmpo brothers, and another featuring only rookies.
Markkanen Excited For Three-Point Contest
Markkanen will take part in the Three-Point Contest following the Skills Challenge on Saturday in what should be a competitive field.
Despite facing off against some of the league’s top shooters, Markkanen expressed confidence in his ability.
“I’m going out there to win, I’ve been putting some work in,” Markkanen said. “I am going to go out there to have fun and obviously try to win it, but we’ll see what happens.”
View this post on Instagram
The Jazz forward has the advantage of shooting in an arena he’s familiar with, and where he’s knocked down a stellar 45 percent of his three-point attempts this season.
Markkanen will also be featured as a starter in Sunday night’s All-Star game representing the Jazz.
NBA All-Star Weekend Broadcast Schedule
Saturday Night
6 p.m. MT: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on TNT
- KIA Skills Challenge
- Starry 3-Point Contest
- AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
Location: Vivint Arena
Sunday Night
5:30 p.m. MT: All-Star Draft Presented by Jordan Brand on TNT
6:30 p.m. MT: 72nd NBA All-Star Game on TNT
Location: Vivint Arena
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.
Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.
Top Stories
- Man's body found along I-80; investigation underway (pageviews: 11207)
- M3.2 earthquake rattles parts of northern Utah (pageviews: 10946)
- Utah contractor tells KSL Investigators he ‘ripped off’ customers - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 7032)
- No one told parents, ski patrol 5-year-old boy was missing at Deer Valley (pageviews: 6766)
- Utah contractor tells KSL Investigators he ‘ripped off’ customers (pageviews: 6600)
- Win a pair of tickets to the NBA All Star Game! - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 4268)