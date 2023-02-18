Markkanen, Clarkson confident in All-Star Saturday night events

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson expressed optimism about winning the Three-Point Shooting Contest and the Skills Challenge at All-Star Saturday night.

Both players spoke about their respective competitions at the Jon M. Huntsman Center as a part of All-Star media day.

Clarkson will be competing with Jazz teammates Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler in the Skills Challenge to kick off Saturday’s events.

“I know my boys want to win, Collin and Walker, so we’ll figure it out,” Clarkson said. “I bet you we’re going to win.”

Sexton is expected to compete Saturday night with Clarkson and Kessler despite injuring his hamstring against Memphis in the Jazz final game before All-Star weekend.