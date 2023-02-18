LOCAL NEWS
Logan home engulfed in flames with no fire hydrants nearby
Feb 18, 2023, 4:55 PM
(Logan City Fire Department)
LOGAN, Utah — First responders took down a fire that engulfed an “old home” in Logan, Utah, Friday night
According to the Logan City Fire Department Facebook page, they were called into a working structure fire on the “very southwest corner” of their jurisdiction.
“The fire was in an area with no nearby fire hydrants, so we utilized water tenders throughout the county for our water supply,” reads the Facebook post. “Single-digit temperatures also made it difficult on personnel and apparatus.”
By the time fire crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.
Logan City Fire said no one was home during the fire and reported no injuries.
The post did not say the extent or cost of the damages or the potential cause of the fire.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Man's body found along I-80; investigation underway (pageviews: 11207)
- M3.2 earthquake rattles parts of northern Utah (pageviews: 10946)
- Utah contractor tells KSL Investigators he ‘ripped off’ customers - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 7032)
- No one told parents, ski patrol 5-year-old boy was missing at Deer Valley (pageviews: 6766)
- Utah contractor tells KSL Investigators he ‘ripped off’ customers (pageviews: 6600)
- Win a pair of tickets to the NBA All Star Game! - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 4268)