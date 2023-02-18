Logan home engulfed in flames with no fire hydrants nearby

LOGAN, Utah — First responders took down a fire that engulfed an “old home” in Logan, Utah, Friday night

According to the Logan City Fire Department Facebook page, they were called into a working structure fire on the “very southwest corner” of their jurisdiction.

“The fire was in an area with no nearby fire hydrants, so we utilized water tenders throughout the county for our water supply,” reads the Facebook post. “Single-digit temperatures also made it difficult on personnel and apparatus.”

By the time fire crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Logan City Fire said no one was home during the fire and reported no injuries.

The post did not say the extent or cost of the damages or the potential cause of the fire.

