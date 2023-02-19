Fire crews spend 7 hours battling house fire on Highway 66

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Morgan Fire and Mountain Green Fire crews demolished an abandoned farmhouse that caught fire Friday morning.

According to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District Facebook page, they were called to assist Morgan Fire & EMS with a hundred-year-old abandoned farmhouse that caught on fire on Highway 66 in Portville, Utah.

“The home had not been occupied for years, had been renovated many times with a house being built over the original house, and trees and brush had overgrown around the structure, such that it was unsafe for firefighters to enter to try to find the fire,” reads the Mountain Green Fire Facebook post.

After extinguishing the exterior flames, firefighters used a track hoe to demolish the rest of the burning building.

According to the Morgan County Fire & EMS Facebook page, it took first responders about seven hours to take down the fire.

“Thankfully, there were some sweet farm dogs on scene to keep the firefighters company,” reads the Morgan County Fire Facebook post.

Both agencies report no injuries during this fire.

