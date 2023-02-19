One person, one dog dead in Murray storage unit fire

MURRAY, Utah — One person and one dog were killed in a storage unit fire, according to Murray Fire officials.

On Saturday afternoon, Murray Fire was called to a storage unit on fire at 4608 S. 900 E. when they found a female and a dog dead inside the unit while fighting the fore.

Murray Police and Fire will be investigating the cause of the fire.



This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Follow @KSLMichaelHouck