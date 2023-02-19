Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL ALL-STAR ACCESS

NBA All-Stars camp focuses on the mental health of athletes

Feb 18, 2023, 7:47 PM | Updated: 7:50 pm
Karah Brackin's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Aside from all the conditioning, training, and games, there’s a whole other kind of preparation that goes into an athlete’s best self that starts with one’s mind.

On Saturday at West High School, former NBA players, collegiate standouts, and the sports community came together to highlight the importance of mental health.

There is the basketball game, and then there is the game of mental health. The pressure for athletes, including youth, all the way up to the pros is high.

That’s something Jalen Moore, Utah State basketball standout, who went on to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, gets firsthand. He realized he got a lot of anxiety and depression that had been building throughout his college career.

Feeling the stakes were too high to share how he really felt, his game-winning point came down to choosing his mental health.

“I knew that I needed to go home, be around my support system, and that was a really tough thing for me to do, is to have to tell my agent, have to tell the Milwaukee Bucks, that I have to step away from the sport that I loved and worked so hard for to get to this point,” Moore expressed.

Conditioning and practicing still apply to him.

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna have to go to therapy’ It didn’t just make it go away, but it gave me a lot of different ways I can cope and grow from it,” Moore said.

.

Once an athlete, always an athlete. Now, he’s helping coach younger athletes while standing as a mental health advocate with the hope that younger basketball players like Cooper Cox, put their minds first.

“Three brothers. I’m the fourth. We all have played sports our whole lives,” Cox said.

A high school junior at Logan High, Cox knows confidence on the court is a big deal. Equally important, he knows what to do when the stakes are high.

“You know, I take a few deep breaths. I realize it’s not that deep, and we’re here to have fun,” Cox said.

Resources, like the Salt Lake County Youth Services, are also there to step in to help.

“It’s all in the thinking. If we can get them thinking positive and find some motivation, we can make a change. That’s all we’re trying to do,” said Shaon Trimus, Family Therapist with Salt Lake County Youth Services.

Salt Lake County Youth Services said they want to reach any youth who needs that extra listening ear by offering free services.

The goal is for youth to have those tools to thrive, whether on the court and always through the mind.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSL All-Star Access

The girls training during the camp. (KSLTV's Alex Cabereo)...
Alex Cabrero

‘Her Time To Play’ gives Utah girls their own basketball camp

The NBA and WNBA hosted a basketball camp exclusive to girls to encourage their interest in sports during the NBA All-Stars Event.
20 hours ago
Kids with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah walking out with Team Lebron....
Shara Park

Utah kids walked out on the court with the NBA All-Stars

A group of Utah kids got the experience of a lifetime when they walked onto the court with the NBA All-Stars.
20 hours ago
Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz reacts to a basket against the Houston Rockets during the firs...
Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Markkanen, Clarkson confident in All-Star Saturday night events

Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson expressed optimism about winning the Three-Point Shooting Contest and the Skills Challenge at All-Star Saturday night.
20 hours ago
Actor Simu Liu from Marvel’s Shang-Chi stopped to talk with KSL, saying he always enjoys visiting...
Ashley Moser

Celebrities pile into Huntsman center for red carpet event, All-Star Celebrity Game 

Thousands of fans piled into the Huntsman Center Friday night for the 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star game.
20 hours ago
Sheldon Nielsen and his kids...
Alex Cabrero

NBA All-Star Jam Session nostalgic for Utah father

Five-year-old Caleb Nielsen didn't know it, but these are moments he and his two older brothers will remember for a lifetime. 
2 days ago
TRAX entertainer...
Matt Rascon

Performers on TRAX blue line add to All-Star weekend excitement

The NBA All-Star scene extends beyond a handful of locations in Salt Lake City this weekend. For the first time the Utah Transit Authority is allowing performers on board to entertain riders going to and from events.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
NBA All-Stars camp focuses on the mental health of athletes