Teen killed after climbing accident on Hurricane Overlook

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A 17-year-old boy died after falling off a cliff while climbing the Hurricane Overlook Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:27 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a teenager who fell from the cliff’s edge while climbing with a friend near 600 East State Route 59, according to Hurricane City Police.

“The 17-year-old male reportedly slipped and fell approximately 150 feet to the ground below,” reads the police statement. “Within 15 minutes, units were able to climb down to the area and reach the male, but it was found that he had not survived the fall.”



Police said the 17-year-old lived in LaVerkin, Utah, and attended Hurricane High School, but the family asked not to release his name at the time of reporting.

“We wish to offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to his family and friends after this tragic accident,” continues the police statement.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, according to police.

