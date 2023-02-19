Close
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Logan man involved in three-vehicle fatal crash in Pocatello

Feb 18, 2023, 9:21 PM
FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...
FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)
(ISP/Facebook)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

POCATELLO, Idaho — A Logan, Utah, man was sent to the hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle crash that killed one person late Friday night.

According to the Idaho State Police Department, the crash happened on Interstate-15 at milepost 70.4 in Bannock County, Idaho, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

A 29-year-old man from Pocatello was driving northbound on the I-15 southbound lanes in a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am when he collided head-on with a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by the 56-year-old man from Logan.

According to Idaho authorities, the Jeep overturned on the freeway and came to a stop on its roof. A juvenile driving southbound in a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox stuck the Jeeep while it was on the road on its roof.

Police said I-15 was blocked for approximately four hours before being reopened to drivers. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The 29-year-old died on the scene. The Logan man and his passenger were transported to a local hospital.

Police did not have the condition of the juvenile, the Logan man, or the passenger.

