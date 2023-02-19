Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

4 people shot near Indianapolis gas station, police say

Feb 19, 2023, 12:39 PM
Emergency lights...
(FILE PHOTO, Deseret News)
(FILE PHOTO, Deseret News)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning near an Indianapolis gas station, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Authorities initially reported five people had been injured in the shooting near East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road, but the department revised that number down to four in a news release Sunday, citing “(f)urther investigation.”

Three victims were found inside a vehicle while the fourth was found inside a business a short distance away, the news release said. Among the victims are two women and two men.

“One male is in serious but stable condition and the other three victims are in stable condition,” police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

(File) Police Lights responding to a scene....
Associated Press

Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a shooting in Tennessee, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter. Police released photos of three men they said are persons of interest shortly before noon on Sunday. One of the men may have […]
16 hours ago
Richard Belzer, the comedian and actor best known for playing the acerbic Detective John Munch acro...
Alli Rosenbloom, Dan Heching and Eric Levenson

Richard Belzer, comedian and ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actor, dies at age 78

Richard Belzer, the comedian and actor best known for playing the acerbic Detective John Munch across a number of NBC crime dramas, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," over more than two decades, has died, according to his longtime manager. He was 78.
16 hours ago
Lake Powell's Wahweap Marina is pictured in Wahweap, Ariz., on March 28, 2021. U.S. (Kristin Murphy...
Carter Williams

Lake Powell is officially the lowest it has ever been since being filled in the 1960s — again

Lake Powell is once again the lowest it has ever been since it was first filled six decades ago.
16 hours ago
(File photo, Deseret News)...
Associated Press

Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting

Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man who also sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, who later escaped, then fatally shot himself.
16 hours ago
FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...
Michael Houck

Logan man involved in three-vehicle fatal crash in Pocatello

A Logan, Utah, man was sent to the hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle crash that killed one person late Friday night. 
2 days ago
Pizza Hut's red-roof restaurants have come down, replaced by sleek new designs. (Luke Sharrett/Bloo...
Nathaniel Meyersohn

Why Pizza Hut’s red roofs and McDonald’s play places have disappeared

For decades, bright, playful and oddly-shaped fast-food restaurants dotted the roadside along America's highways.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
4 people shot near Indianapolis gas station, police say