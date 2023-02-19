Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts

Feb 19, 2023, 3:43 PM
FILE: Facebook debuts its new company brand, Meta, at their headquarters on October 28, 2021 in Men...
FILE: Facebook debuts its new company brand, Meta, at their headquarters on October 28, 2021 in Menlo Park, California. Meta will focus on ushering in a future of the metaverse and beyond. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Facebook)
(Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Facebook)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday. Testing will begin in New Zealand and Australia this week and will roll out to other countries soon, he said.

For $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on Apple and Android operating systems, Meta will use a government identification to verify a user’s account and give the account a blue badge. Previously, Meta’s blue badges were free and reserved for notable public figures or businesses.

Subscribers will also get extra protection against account impersonation and direct access to customer support, Meta said.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Zuckerberg said in his message.

Twitter to charge for SMS two-factor authentication

Meta said public figures and others who were previously verified won’t be affected by the change. Meta Verified is aimed at influencers and others who use social media for their business but aren’t notable public figures.

Meta is taking a page from Twitter’s playbook in launching a subscription service. Late last year, Twitter began charging users $8 per month for Twitter Blue, which verifies their account with a blue check.

On Saturday, Twitter took the service a step further, announcing that Twitter users would lose their ability to secure their accounts with two-factor authentication unless they pay the $8 monthly Twitter Blue subscription.

Social media companies have been trying to find new revenue sources as online advertising slows. Earlier this month, Meta announced its third consecutive quarter of revenue declines despite an increase in users. Meta announced it was laying off 11,000 workers, or 13% of its workforce, in November.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Science & Technology

The Twitter headquarters signage as seen on 10th Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, Calif...
Ramishah Maruf

Twitter to charge for SMS two-factor authentication

Twitter Blue subscribers will be the platform's only users able to use text messages as a two-factor authentication method, Twitter announced Friday.
2 days ago
Gov. Spencer Cox talks about his fiscal year 2024 budget recommendations at the state Capitol in Sa...
Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Gov. Cox says he’ll sign any social media regulations

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday he would sign any and all bills to hold social media companies accountable for harms to children.
3 days ago
Plans of the new semiconductor manufacturing planet in Lehi, Utah. (Courtesy: Texas Instruments)...
Michael Houck

Texas Instruments set to build new chip factory in Lehi

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced that Texas Instruments would create a new semiconductor factory in Lehi, Utah bringing "hundreds of jobs" to the state.
5 days ago
Sunday Edition 021222...
KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Social Media Bills, GSL Bills, and Online Safety Bill

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright sits down with Utah Lawmakers at the State Capitol to dive into some of this year's big legislative issues.
5 days ago
Photo of Starlink across Utah. (Courtesy: Brennen Louie)...
Michael Houck

Starlink satellites pass over Utah, creating bright line across the sky

SpaceX's Starlink once again caused many Utahns to wonder if an alien invasion was finally happening Sunday evening. 
8 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 08: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) holds up a poster of a Twitt...
Farnoush Amiri and Barbara Ortutay

Ex-Twitter execs deny pressure to block Hunter Biden story

Former Twitter executives conceded to Congress that they made a mistake by blocking a story about Hunter Biden, the president’s son, from the social media platform in the run-up to the 2020 election.
12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts