Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL ALL-STAR ACCESS

Minority-owned businesses in Salt Lake City winning big during NBA All-Star weekend

Feb 19, 2023, 4:45 PM | Updated: 5:01 pm
Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah business owners are winning big this weekend with thousands of visitors in town for NBA All-Star weekend events, including several minority-owned businesses.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said this year’s All-Star is the largest in history. He estimated it would bring a $280,000,000 economic impact to Utah.

A lot of business owners are feeling that impact. Lit Mercantile, an online shop with Utah roots, sells grooming products for men and women. A married African American couple owns it.

“Being a Black business owner in Utah, it was kind of scary, kind of the unknown,” owner Matthew Haddix expressed. “The population of African Americans in Utah is very low, so it’s very hard to find like-minded African Americans in Utah that have the same passion, same motivation as you have with small businesses.”

Matthew Haddix’s store was featured in a list of Black-owned businesses to visit in Salt Lake City during All-Star weekend.

“I was getting lots of orders this past week leading up to the All-Star game. I didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “When I found out I was on the list, I thought, ‘that explains it.'”

He said his sales have boosted by around 30-40% since Wednesday. Haddix said his largest customer base is here in Utah, but he’s getting orders from basketball fans across the country.

“I think it’s important for Black businesses to get highlighted because it gives other Black businesses motivation and the feeling they can do it, they can make it,” Haddix said. “Even though we feel like the minority, we feel like there’s not many people who can relate to us.”

Both locations of Red Iguana saw an uptick in customers, too.

“Having a lot of people from out of town for this event, having the TRAX being free did help us quite a bit,” manager Colleen Murphy said.

She said the full agenda of events helped, too.

“It definitely kept us more steady throughout the day of being full all day instead of having slower periods throughout the day,” Murphy said.

Several high-profile guests stopped at the restaurant.

“A lot of NBA players come in, a lot of past NBA players come in, we’ve had a few of the artists, Post Malone comes in all the time, Travis Scott was in over the weekend,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSL All-Star Access

Hallpass at the Gateway Mall during All-Star Weekend....
Lauren Steinbrecher

Gateway restaurant says All-Star weekend broke business record

Downtown Salt Lake City has been busy during All-Star weekend with many restaurants seeing the benefits and stress of all the visitors.
2 days ago
Damian Lillard shoots in the All-Star 3-point contest...
Associated Press

Lillard takes home 3-point title, Jazz win skills challenge, dunk contest ‘saved’

Damian Lillard represented his school and his brand, doing them both proud.
2 days ago
Participants of the "Bigger than Basketball" NBA All-Star camp. (KSLTV)...
Karah Brackin

NBA All-Stars camp focuses on the mental health of athletes

Aside from all the conditioning, training and games, there’s a whole other kind of preparation that goes into an athlete’s best self that starts with one’s mind.
2 days ago
The girls training during the camp. (KSLTV's Alex Cabereo)...
Alex Cabrero

‘Her Time To Play’ gives Utah girls their own basketball camp

The NBA and WNBA hosted a basketball camp exclusive to girls to encourage their interest in sports during the NBA All-Stars Event.
2 days ago
Kids with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah walking out with Team Lebron....
Shara Park

Utah kids walked out on the court with the NBA All-Stars

A group of Utah kids got the experience of a lifetime when they walked onto the court with the NBA All-Stars.
2 days ago
Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz reacts to a basket against the Houston Rockets during the firs...
Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Markkanen, Clarkson confident in All-Star Saturday night events

Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson expressed optimism about winning the Three-Point Shooting Contest and the Skills Challenge at All-Star Saturday night.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Minority-owned businesses in Salt Lake City winning big during NBA All-Star weekend