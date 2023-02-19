Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WORLD NEWS

US announces $100 million in earthquake relief funding for Turkey, Syria

Feb 19, 2023, 4:23 PM
A man walks in the debris of a collapsed building as he awaits news of loved ones on February 13, 2...
A man walks in the debris of a collapsed building as he awaits news of loved ones on February 13, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
(Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday announced $100 million in disaster relief aid for Turkey and Syria as the countries grapple with the aftermath of a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has killed at least 46,000 people.

The top US diplomat, who took a helicopter tour Sunday of some of the hardest-hit areas alongside Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, later told reporters at Incirlik Air Base that it was “really hard to put into words” the devastation he saw during the tour but said, “We are here to stand with the people of Turkey and Syria.”

The new round of funding includes $50 million under the Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Funds for emergency response efforts and an additional $50 million in humanitarian assistance through the State Department and USAID, according to the State Department.

The latest funding brings the total American assistance to $185 million. Private US nongovernmental organizations have already contributed another $66 million to response efforts thus far, according to a fact sheet provided by the State Department.

“Immediately after the earthquake hit, the United States and other countries jumped in,” Blinken said.

Efforts to retrieve survivors have been hampered by a cold winter spell across quake-stricken regions, while authorities grapple with the logistical challenges of transporting aid into northwestern Syria amid an acute humanitarian crisis compounded by years of political strife.

Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Turkey’s modern history

Blinken acknowledged that relief efforts in Syria were “very, very challenging” but vowed, “We’ll do everything we can, including making sure, for example, there’s absolutely no doubt that whatever sanctions against Syria do not affect the provision of humanitarian assistance.”

“They never have, but we’re going to make sure that we clear up any doubts about that so that anyone who’s able to can make sure they’re helping out in getting the aid to the folks who need it in Syria,” he said.

Blinken also met Sunday with representatives of the Syria Civil Defense volunteer organization, known as the White Helmets, in southern Turkey and committed US support to the group and other organizations “providing life-saving aid in response to this tragedy,” he said in a tweet.

The White Helmets have been doing the heavy lifting in the search, rescue and recovery operations in the rebel-controlled areas in north and northwestern Syria.

The group tweeted Sunday that members briefed Blinken on the response to the earthquake and the current situation in northwestern Syria, along with “the humanitarian situation, ways to support affected civilians, and mechanisms for achieving early recovery.”

Turkey’s disaster management authority said Sunday it had ended most search and rescue operations nearly two weeks after the earthquake struck as experts say the chances of survival for people trapped in the rubble this far into the disaster are unlikely.

Some efforts remain in the provinces of Kahramanmaraş and Hatay. On Saturday, a couple and their 12-year-old child were rescued in Hatay, 296 hours after the earthquake, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Blinken told reporters at Incirlik Air Base that it was “going to take a massive effort to rebuild, but we’re committed to supporting Turkey in that effort.”

“The most important thing right now is to get assistance to people who need it to get them through the winter and get them back on their feet,” he added.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

World News

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munic...
Jasmine Wright

US declares Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine

The US government has determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity during its war in Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Saturday in Germany.
2 days ago
Ballet director Marco Goecke, here pictured in the opera house in Stuttgart, Germany, in 2016, was ...
Inke Kappeler

Ballet director who smeared dog feces in critic’s face fired

The director of a leading German ballet company is being investigated by police and has been fired for smearing dog feces on a critic's face after taking offense to a review she wrote.
3 days ago
In this image released by the New Zealand Defense Force on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, people stand o...
Josh Ellis

Ogden missionary alive and safe after cyclone in New Zealand

Ten missionaries have made contact with mission leaders in New Zealand after a devastating cyclone smashed the island nation, and efforts are being made to contact two remaining missionaries who are in an area where communication has still not been restored.
4 days ago
In this image released by the New Zealand Defense Force on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, homes in the E...
Larry D. Curtis and Associated Press

12 New Zealand missionaries out of contact after deadly cyclone

Twelve missionaries are out of contact with mission leaders in New Zealand after a devastating cyclone smashed the island nation.
5 days ago
FILE - In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlanti...
Associated Press

China threatens US entities over downing of balloon

China says it will enact measures against U.S. entities related to the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the American East Coast.
5 days ago
Men observe the site of collapsed buildings during the earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, ...
Sarah El Deeb, Zeynep Bilginsoy, Bernat Armangué and Andrew Wilks, Associated Press

Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Turkey’s modern history

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that more than 35,000 people have died in Turkey as a result of last week’s earthquakes, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country’s founding 100 years ago.
6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
US announces $100 million in earthquake relief funding for Turkey, Syria