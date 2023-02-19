Close
CRIME

West Bountiful man pleads guilty to hitting two cyclists, killing one

Feb 19, 2023, 4:36 PM | Updated: 4:37 pm
FARMINGTON, Utah — A West Bountiful man who prosecutors say had four different drugs in his system when he hit two bikers with his pickup truck, killing one and injuring the other, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

At the time of the July 21 accident, Sean Douglas Mikesell, 30, was on parole from the Utah State Prison, according to 2nd District Court records. Mikesell is also a self-reported member of the criminal gang SAC — Soldiers of Aryan Culture — and since 2012 has been convicted of multiple felonies including forgery, burglary and aggravated assault.

Mikesell pleaded guilty on Thursday to negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; obstructing justice, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed four other charges including weapons possession by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 31.

Mikesell is accused of hitting Michael Scott Roberts, 53, and his teenage daughter, who were riding bikes in a designated bike lane near 1050 W. Pages Lane in West Bountiful.

Police said Mikesell was eastbound when he drifted off the main roadway into the shoulder, striking Roberts and his daughter from behind.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter temporarily lost consciousness and was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital where she was found to have a concussion, a large scalp injury that required staples, and substantial road rash.

