Man in critical condition after crashing into a tree in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a single-car crash that put a man in the hospital early Sunday morning.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to an SUV crashing into a tree near 980 South 900 West at approximately 12:47 a.m.

First responders arrived on the scene and began first aid on the 20-year-old male driver until an ambulance transported him to a local hospital.

“Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the SUV before crashing into a tree,” reads the SLCPD press release.

Police are investigating if drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash.

Follow @KSLMichaelHouck