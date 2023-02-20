ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
Man in critical condition after crashing into a tree in Salt Lake City
Feb 19, 2023, 5:56 PM
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a single-car crash that put a man in the hospital early Sunday morning.
According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to an SUV crashing into a tree near 980 South 900 West at approximately 12:47 a.m.
First responders arrived on the scene and began first aid on the 20-year-old male driver until an ambulance transported him to a local hospital.
“Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the SUV before crashing into a tree,” reads the SLCPD press release.
Police are investigating if drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash.
