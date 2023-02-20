Motorhome destroyed, dog killed in fire

SNOWVILLE, Utah — A woman’s dog tragically died Monday after her motorhome went up in flames in Box Elder County.

The incident occurred at the Flying J gas station in Snowville at 6:14 a.m.

According to a Facebook post from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, the 58-year-old woman from Washington was sleeping inside the motorhome when she accidentally tipped over a propane heater and caught a blanket on fire.

“While attempting to get the dog out, she received minor hand and facial burns,” the post stated.

She was taken to the Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton for treatment, but her dog was found dead inside the motorhome. The vehicle was also destroyed, along with all of her belongings.

“A pick-up truck owned by Flying J received damage from being next to the fire,” the post stated.