Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Motorhome destroyed, dog killed in fire

Feb 20, 2023, 2:34 PM
(Box Elder County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...
(Box Elder County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
(Box Elder County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SNOWVILLE, Utah — A woman’s dog tragically died Monday after her motorhome went up in flames in Box Elder County.

The incident occurred at the Flying J gas station in Snowville at 6:14 a.m.

According to a Facebook post from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, the 58-year-old woman from Washington was sleeping inside the motorhome when she accidentally tipped over a propane heater and caught a blanket on fire.

“While attempting to get the dog out, she received minor hand and facial burns,” the post stated.

She was taken to the Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton for treatment, but her dog was found dead inside the motorhome. The vehicle was also destroyed, along with all of her belongings.

“A pick-up truck owned by Flying J received damage from being next to the fire,” the post stated.

(Box Elder County Sheriff's Office/Facebook) (Box Elder County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

The scene of the SUV crashing into a tree in Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...
Michael Houck

Man in critical condition after crashing into a tree in Salt Lake City

Police are investigating a single-car crash that put a man in the hospital early Sunday morning.
2 days ago
FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...
Michael Houck

Logan man involved in three-vehicle fatal crash in Pocatello

A Logan, Utah, man was sent to the hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle crash that killed one person late Friday night. 
3 days ago
First responders on the scene of the fatal fall at the Hurricane Overlook (Courtesy: Chaice Moyes)...
Michael Houck

Teen killed after climbing accident on Hurricane Overlook

A 17-year-old boy died after falling off a cliff while climbing the Hurricane Overlook Saturday evening.
3 days ago
The aftermath of the crash on I-80. (Utah Highway Patrol)...
Cassidy Wixom

Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into semitruck in Tooele County

A wrong-way driver died after crashing into a semitruck about 15 miles east of Wendover at 3 a.m. Saturday.
3 days ago
Photo showing Jayden Davis, 14, in Tooele High School football gear. (Courtesy: Kendyl Ballard)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Tooele community supporting family of teen who drowned in reservoir

The Tooele community is coming together to support the family of a 14-year-old boy who drowned after falling through ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir.
7 days ago
(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
Madison Swenson

Man killed in Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash

A 55-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Salt Lake City.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Motorhome destroyed, dog killed in fire