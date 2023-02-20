Teen hospitalized after colliding with truck tire

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday after colliding with a full-sized truck while riding a gas-powered scooter in Grantsville.

The crash happened Monday at 36 W. Main Street.

Patrol Sgt. Jeff Watson with the Grantsville Police Department said the truck, described as a Quad Cab pickup, was pulling out of the driveway of the post office when a 49cc gas-powered scooter — which was being driven the wrong way on the sidewalk by two teenage boys — collided with the right front tire.

The driver of the scooter, who was wearing a helmet, suffered some leg injuries and was transported to Mountain West Medical.

Watson said the teenager on the back was able to jump off the scooter before the collision and was uninjured.

The truck did not sustain any damage.