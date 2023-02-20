Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Jimmy Carter’s church asks for comfort for his family as the former president enters hospice care

Feb 20, 2023, 3:44 PM
Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in 2014. The church...
Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in 2014. The church where Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school for decades marked his poignant absence this weekend as the former president receives end-of-life care. (Chris McKay/Getty Images via CNN)
(Chris McKay/Getty Images via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — The church where Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school for decades marked his poignant absence this weekend as the former president receives end-of-life care.

Carter, 98, has taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, since the 1980s. Not even a cancer diagnosis stopped him from teaching Bible class in 2015.

But on Saturday, “After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” according to a statement from The Carter Center, which was also shared by the church.

The congregation at the church honored Carter during the first Sunday services since the news of his hospice care.

“Lord, we’d be amiss this morning if we did not lift President Carter to you,” a prayer leader said. “Lord, we pray that you be with his family (and) those around him. And God, we thank you for his service to this nation.”

Afterward, the choir at the Maranatha Baptist Church sang “America the Beautiful.”

“Maranatha” is derived from two Aramaic words meaning, “Lord, Come!” the church’s website says.

Carter became the oldest living U.S. president in history after the passing of George H.W. Bush, who died in late 2018 at age 94.

Carter beat brain cancer in 2015 — but faced a series of health scares in 2019 and underwent surgery to remove pressure on his brain.

The nation’s 39th president has kept a low public profile in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has continued to speak out about risks to democracy around the world, a longtime cause of his.

Carter was a peanut farmer and U.S. Navy lieutenant before going into politics. The Democrat eventually served one term as governor of Georgia and as president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

In his post-presidency years, Carter founded The Carter Center along with his wife, Rosalynn, in hopes of advancing world peace and health. The center has worked to advance democracy by monitoring foreign elections and reducing diseases in developing countries over the years.

He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his efforts to push for peace across the globe.

Carter has also been a longtime volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

A man suspected in the shooting death of a Catholic bishop is in custody, the LA County Sheriff's D...
Cheri Mossburg, Camila Bernal and Kelly McCleary

Arrest made in shooting death of Catholic bishop in Los Angeles

A man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a Catholic bishop renowned for his work as a community "peacemaker."
19 hours ago
Michigan State University students visit a memorial at Berkey Hall on the day they return to classe...
Joey Cappelletti, Associated Press

Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting

Michigan State University students and faculty have returned to the East Lansing campus, one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others.
19 hours ago
FILE: Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of Nati...
Anita Snow, Associated Press

5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Baldwin shooting case

The prosecution in the case of a fatal New Mexico film-set shooting made a stark turnaround Monday, dropping the possibility of a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin.
19 hours ago
Bel-Air Fine Art was displaying the sculpture as part of its booth at Art Wynwood in Miami. Mandato...
Zoe Sottile

‘Heartbreaking’: Visitor accidentally shatters Jeff Koons ‘balloon dog’ sculpture

One attendee knocked over a $42,000 Koons piece Thursday, causing it to shatter.
19 hours ago
(FILE PHOTO KSL TV)...
Associated Press

Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Catholic bishop in Southern California was shot and killed Saturday just blocks from a church, a slaying of a longtime priest hailed as a “peacemaker” that’s stunned the Los Angeles religious community, authorities said. Detectives are investigating the death of Bishop David O’Connell as a homicide, according to the Los […]
19 hours ago
US President Joe Biden with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Ukrainian Presidential Pala...
Kevin Liptak, CNN

Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine for first time since full-scale war began

President Joe Biden visited Kyiv on Monday for the first time since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Jimmy Carter’s church asks for comfort for his family as the former president enters hospice care