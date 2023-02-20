Close
CRIME

Police identify woman killed in Murray storage unit fire

Feb 20, 2023, 4:41 PM | Updated: 4:49 pm
Morgan Kay Harris, 27, died Saturday after she was locked inside a storage unit in Murray which later caught fire. (Courtesy: Morgan Harris' family)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MURRAY, Utah — Police have identified the woman who was locked inside a storage unit and later killed in a fire as 27-year-old Morgan Kay Harris.

The incident happened Saturday at CubeSmart Self Storage, located at 4640 S. 900 East in Murray.

Harris’ dog was also killed in the fire, according to the Murray Police Department.

Alexander Wardell, 30, has since been arrested for the crime.

According to arresting documents, Wardell told police that Harris was his girlfriend.

“The female was in the unit when he closed the door to the unit putting a lock into door,” the affidavit stated.

It went on to say that Wardell walked away from the scene.

“While the male left the area the unit caught on fire and due to the lock being in the door the female was unable to flee from the fire,” investigators wrote.

Harris’ family released a statement about the incident Monday:

Our daughter, Morgan Kay Harris was always known for her sweet, shy, and kind temperament, being a deep thinker with amazing artistic abilities and always having an infectious giggle. She was a beautiful model and makeup artist and a successful medical assistant. Just recently starting a new job in the Draper area she was excited about. She loved her dog, Huck who passed with her. Leaving behind her parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews whom she adored. We are devastated at the loss of our daughter and appreciate the love and support from the community but ask for your privacy at this time as we maneuver through the unimaginable.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A GoFundMe* page has been set up to help Harris’ family with expenses.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

