LOCAL NEWS

St. George teen with autism last seen Monday afternoon

Feb 20, 2023, 9:41 PM
(St. George Police Department)...
(St. George Police Department)
(St. George Police Department)
BY
KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s helping in locating an 18-year-old from St. George.

According to the missing persons poster, Kevin Rugg was last seen in the area of 2200 E. Dinosaur Crossing at 1 p.m. Monday.

At the time, he was wearing green basketball shorts, a black shirt, and no shoes.

Rugg is described as 5 feet 8, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said the teen is autistic and functions at an 8-year-old level.

“He frequents the bike trail near his home towards Smith’s on Mall Drive south to businesses near 1450 S. River Road,” the poster stated.

Anyone with information about Rugg’s whereabouts has been asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference case number 23P004631.

St. George teen with autism last seen Monday afternoon