Winter fatigue setting in for some Utahns as latest storm looms

Feb 20, 2023, 10:08 PM | Updated: 10:22 pm
Andrew Adams's Profile Picture BY
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — With the latest storm set to bring six to 12 inches to the Wasatch Front valleys and at least 15 inches to the benches starting Tuesday, residents in the foothills were already showing signs of winter fatigue.

Dan Ellis said Monday, with a winter season that seemed to start last fall around Halloween and continues to yield snow in late February, he was ready for something different.

“Yeah, I was ready about the end of January for spring,” he laughed.

Snow on the less sunny side of his street was still piled deep in spots, and the incoming storm only promised to refresh what had already melted.

“I saw the alert that said there’s a winter storm advisory and I was like, ‘that’s the last thing we need,’” Ellis told KSL TV.

‘Major winter storm’ expected with up to 12″ of snow in the valley

Higher up on the hillside, the view was even more wintery.

Because it was a cul-de-sac, Ashley Tonella said her neighborhood was generally the last to be plowed.

Even at that, a huge snow pile sat beyond the curb in front of her home because there was no other place to put all the snow.

“This year was extremely bad,” Tonella lamented. “I’m not too thrilled about another 15 inches of snow possibly up on this side.”

Ellis said to cope with a winter that seemed to have no end in sight, he recommended getting out of town and visiting a warmer location for a few days. If not possible, he said he tried at least to take advantage of the good days when they did pop up in the valley.

Tonella said though the next storm was only going to lengthen the winter season, she hoped spring would arrive sooner rather than later.

“I can’t wait for the spring to come around so we can enjoy shorts and tank tops again,” Tonella said. “We are just bearing with it until it gets warmer.”

