LOCAL NEWS

‘Major winter storm’ moving in; consider postponing travel, UDOT urges

Feb 21, 2023, 10:33 AM
BY
SALT LAKE CITY — Experts are warning Utahns to delay or postpone travel, beginning Tuesday afternoon, as a major winter storm moves into the Beehive State.

“Winter’s not done with us yet,” said Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleason. “This is shaping up to be a pretty big storm.”

A winter storm warning goes into effect Tuesday afternoon for the northern Wasatch Front along with the Tooele, Rush, Utah and Salt Lake valleys. Most of the Interstate 15 corridor and I-70 will fall under a winter storm warning by early Wednesday morning.

Heavy snow will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes, and UDOT has suggested considering leaving early Tuesday afternoon to avoid heavy snow during the evening commute.

Snow squalls — periods of white-out conditions combined with falling temperatures that lead to slick road conditions — are a possibility as the storm moves in Tuesday afternoon.

‘Major winter storm’ expected with up to 12″ of snow in the valley

“Make sure that you are not out on the road on bald tires and that your vehicle is ready to go,” Gleason told KSL TV’s Ladd Egan on Monday. “Put away those distractions and focus all of your attention on the road.”

The Utah Highway Patrol said that it will have extra troopers patrolling problem spots during the storm.

Snow totals

As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said valley locations in northern Utah could see 6″ to 12″ of snow, with benches seeing up to 15″ of snow.

Tooele and Provo could see even more snow, while Wasatch Back valleys will see 12″ to 24″ from this storm.

Northern mountains could see 1′ to 3′ of new snow with locally higher amounts for the upper Cottonwood canyons, according to UDOT. The Cottonwoods could also see midday closures for avalanche work during this storm.

Central and southern mountains will likely see 1′ or 2′ of snow.

High wind warnings also go in effect for southern Utah Tuesday afternoon. The NWS urged residents to secure all trampolines, lawn furniture, garbage cans and any outdoor decorations ahead of Tuesday’s wind gusts, which could top 70 mph in parts of the state.

