‘Save more, worry less;’ ways to save at T.J. Maxx

SALT LAKE CITY — T.J. Maxx is a favorite place for bargain hunters looking for designer brands.

In today’s, ‘Save more worry less,’ KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua tells us other ways you can save at the discount store.

C-net has done the homework and offers tips that most people may not know about when shopping at T.J. Maxx.

The best time of the week to shop is Monday mornings. Look for yellow tags on items – that means they’re on clearance. You’ll find them in the designated clearance section – and sometimes mixed in with the regularly priced items.

It’s not uncommon to find the same product with different prices. This is based on how long the store has had the item. Ask for a price adjustment – you could save yourself some cash.

When you see something you like and want to buy, don’t put it back thinking you’ll buy it later.

T.J. Maxx inventory is always rotating so odds are the next time you go in, that item will be gone – especially those yellow tag items – which are final markdown prices.

You can find some really good deals in the pet section. I’ve bought a dog bed for $35, and toys for a few dollars.

T.J. Maxx carries furniture and décor that may have minor cosmetic damage.

This is an opportunity for you to get it at a discount. Just ask an employee, and they could mark it down for you – as much as 10%.

To see if you’re getting the best deal, use your Amazon app to scan the barcode to pull up the current selling price online.