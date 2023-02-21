Close
CRIME

Man arrested for shooting at, kicking in random apartment door, police say

Feb 21, 2023, 1:40 PM
LAYTON, Utah — A 22-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he kicked in an apartment door and fired several shots at it.

John Archuleta was booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of felony discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief and trespassing, but was released later Tuesday morning.

Layton police responded around 2:30 a.m. to a call regarding a possible break-in at the main office of the Rose Lane Apartments, 105 S. Fairfield Road. Upon arrival, they heard several gunshots to the east. Archuleta was located with a pistol in his waistband, according to a police booking affidavit.

Archuleta told police he kicked in the apartment complex’s front office door and called the maintenance person, then went to building C, knocked on a door and fired three shots at it before kicking it in, the affidavit states.

Layton police Sgt. Juan Moreno said two 20-year-old women were inside the apartment and Archuleta told them he was looking for someone. The women told him they didn’t know the person he was looking for and that he had the wrong apartment.

No injuries were reported, Moreno said. The rounds damaged the door, a closet and a wall.

Officers found four bullet holes in the women’s apartment door and four shell casings on the ground outside of it, the arrest report states.

